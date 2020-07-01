DALLAS — The 24th season of "The Bachelor" premiered on Monday with a "blockbuster three-hour special" on ABC.

And it truly was a blockbuster -- last season's Bachelorette Hannah Brown even made two appearances, sending the entire group reeling with a bit of a bombshell at the end of the premiere.

But eight women will no longer be a part of the drama -- they were sent home in the first "Rose Ceremony."

So, were any of them from Texas?

Twenty-seven-year-old Avonlea, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, was sent home after barely being featured in the first episode.

According to her bio on the show's website, she lived on a ranch until she was 13, graduated college with a degree in ranch management and now works in the family cattle ranching business, as well as a model for local designers.

But there are still multiple Texas women competing for Pilot Peter's heart.

Twenty-three-year-old Deandra, a home care coordinator from Plano, made quite the splash meeting Peter while dressed as a windmill. A Texas native, she grew up in Maine and has 10 siblings.

"Her favorite feeling in the world is being the center of attention and, according to her mom, she thrives in the spotlight," her bio said.

Twenty-five-year-old Jasmine, a client relations manager, and 27-year-old realtor Savannah are both from Houston. And both made it past the first "Rose Ceremony," each were featured in multiple little moments during the premiere.

And that leaves 24-year-old Alayah, an orthodontist assistant from San Antonio. She melted hearts with a letter she gave to Peter from her grandmother at their first meeting. Neither of them knew what would be inside, and it created a sweet moment as they got to know each other.

According to her bio on the show's website, she was Miss Texas 2019 and loves to be on Reddit.

She also adores Texas longhorns, calling them her "spirit animal."

"Will this pageant girl be on good terms with the other ladies or will familiar faces from her past resurface?" her bio reads.

Time will tell. Tune in next week on ABC to see it for yourself.

