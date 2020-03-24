FORT WORTH, Texas — Since the COVID-19 outbreak, intake is up and adoptions are down at the animal shelter in Fort Worth. More than 350 dogs and dozens of cats are in need of a foster or forever home.

Tarrant County and the City of Fort Worth announced a "stay at home" order on Tuesday morning.

Essential jobs, like those at the shelter, will still continue to operate. But Jessica Brown, Superintendent of the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Shelter, is preparing for any further changes.

"Right now, we're asking people to commit to fostering for a few weeks just because we don't know what the situation is going to turn into and we'd like to have the animals out of the shelter if possible," said Brown.

Fort Worth launched its emergency fostering program. It speeds up the process to foster a pet. People can go to the shelter where the staff will bring animals outside to meet them. Those who are at high risk for COVID-19 and need to remain at home can have a pet delivered to their door.

"The future may be unknown or scary to some people. Having the companionship of an animal can be really helpful," said Brown.

If you are interested in fostering, fill out the Emergency Foster Pledge here.

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Shelter is also looking for people interested in adoption, donating or volunteering.

Dallas Animal Services is also looking for people to foster or adopt pets during the novel coronavirus crisis.

