TCU says 69 students, 1 staff member have tested positive for COVID-19

There have been 69 students and one employee who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Texas Christian University, officials said.

Classes began on Monday and 51 of those students and the one staff member who tested positive were on campus within two days of the onset of symptoms or receiving a positive test result officials said.

Eighteen students had indirect on-campus impact, meaning they were not on the TCU campus within two days of the onset of symptoms or receiving a positive test result, officials said.

The school said information will be given to people who had close contact with the COVID-19 positive case.

The school says "close contact" is less than 6 feet apart for more than 15 minutes, as provided by the Center for Disease Control.

In a letter to students, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathy Cavins-Tull wrote, in part, "We feel blessed to have you back on campus. However, if TCU faces a significant coronavirus outbreak on campus, we will have to make swift decisions about our learning environment.