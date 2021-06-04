Statewide issues reported with online STAAR testing system

This school year, the STAAR tests are being administered on paper, online, or a combination of the two.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

School districts across Texas reported outages Tuesday morning with the online STAAR testing platform.

Some districts sent an email to parents informing them about the problems with the online system.

This school year, the STAAR tests are being administered on paper, online, or a combination of the two. Students who are taking the test on paper are not impacted by the issue, the email stated.

"The Texas Education Agency is aware of the situation and will provide guidance to school districts shortly regarding next steps," the email partially reads.

The Texas Tribune received a statement from the TEA that reads, "If your students have been able to access the test, they should continue testing. If your students have not been able to access the test, they should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved."

“If your students have been able to access the test, they should continue testing. If your students have not been able to access the test, they should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved,” a message from @TEAinfo said. https://t.co/6aAklJO1nC — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 6, 2021

Fort Worth ISD said Educational Testing Service has been posting updates every 10 minutes to keep districts informed of the progress in fixing the issue. But as of 11 a.m. Tuesday connectivity issues have not been resolved.

The TEA doesn't allow students to switch testing methods once they have begun the test. Plano ISD posted on its website that online testing has been suspended for the day.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD posted on social media that students who are had problems finishing their essays using the speech-to-text feature can continue to respond to multiple-choice items.

"Students experiencing issues with completing their essay using speech-to-text can continue to respond to multiple-choice items.” Once GCISD has been notified of the restoration of service, we will update you with that information. — Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (@GCISD) April 6, 2021

The state standardized tests are taken in grades three through 12. Earlier this year, the Texas Education Agency said all districts would be required to allow in-person learning for all students who want it, with few exceptions.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

A few years ago, in the spring of 2018, technology glitches with the STAAR online testing system caused connectivity issues, intermittent service errors, test freezing, and slowness upon opening test sessions.