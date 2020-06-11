Some North Texas school districts issuing one-time payments to all employees

Teachers, faculty and staff in Duncanville ISD will receive a $2,000 check as a gesture of thanks this week. It follows a surprise one-time payment at Sherman ISD.

DALLAS — Employees in Duncanville Independent School District can expect to receive an extra check this week.

On Thursday, school district leaders announced each employee will receive a one-time payment of $2,000. The money was budgeted by the Board of Trustees earlier this year, knowing the pandemic could have a strain on some workers.

”Everyone is doing more than they ever have before,” said Tiara Richard, Duncanville ISD’s director of communications.

During the pandemic, custodians have been busy with extensive cleaning, food service employees have been making sure students get meals, and teachers have been balancing virtual and in-person instruction.

"Every day they are caring for students, going above and beyond, and managing both the virtual and in-person environment, while at the same time, managing their own families and their own dynamics in the middle of a pandemic," Richard said.

Duncanville ISD employs about 1,900 workers. Each of them will be receiving a one-time payment.

The gesture comes days after workers in Sherman ISD were surprised with one-time payments.

”As difficult as some days may be, we know that our core purpose is making a difference for kids,” said Sherman ISD Superintendent David Hicks.

Each employee in Sherman ISD received a check for $1,000 on Friday. School district administrators traveled from campus to campus to hand-deliver the checks to workers. The presentation was met with cheers and, in some cases, tears.

“It was important to honor the hard work all around in the District," Hicks said.