3 Dallas high schools lead Texas' best, among top in US

DALLAS — Three Dallas-area high schools top off the list of the state's best and also slate among the nation's finest, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

"Our community is excited to be ranked as the best high school in Texas and top eight in the U.S.," said Arnoldo Zuñiga, TAG principal. "Our students, teachers and staff continued to rise to the challenge to ensure our students would be college and career ready, all while navigating through a global pandemic."

In the national ranking, Rangel ends the Top 20 list and SEM is only a few spots away at 22.

The No. 1 high school in the nation is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Arlington, Virginia.

The rest of Texas' top 10 were also among the top schools in the nation:

Austin ISD’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy: Ranked No. 34 nationally

Houston ISD’s Carnegie Vanguard High School: Ranked No. 40 nationally

Dallas ISD’s Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet: Ranked No. 48 nationally

Houston ISD’s DeBakey High School for Health Professions: Ranked No. 50 nationally

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus: Ranked No. 77 nationally

San Antonio ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy: Ranked No. 78 nationally

Northside ISD’s Health Careers High School: Ranked No. 102 nationally

The rankings are determined each year based on six factors: college readiness (30%), reading and math proficiency (20%), reading and math performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rates (10%).