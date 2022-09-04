North Texas school districts encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday to support Uvalde

Students in Uvalde return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 6. It's the first time classes have been held since the May 24 massacre.

FORT WORTH, Texas — School districts throughout North Texas are encouraging students, teachers and staff to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to support the community in Uvalde.

Sept. 6 is the day Uvalde schools begin their new year.

It's the first time classes will be held in the small Texas city after the May 24 massacre of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school.

The start date was pushed to after Labor Day as Uvalde CISD and the heartbroken community continue to deal with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting.

Now, North Texas school districts are asking their students and staff to stand with Uvalde and wear maroon and white -- the district's colors -- to offer support on Uvalde's first day of school.

Below are the school districts, so far, that are taking part:

Fort Worth ISD

The Fort Worth ISD is joining many other Texas school districts in the pledge to #StandWithUvalde.

"We want our friends and fellow educators in Uvalde to know we are thinking of them on this their first day of school," said Fort Worth ISD Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar. "And, that we will continue to support them throughout the 2022-23 school year."

Mansfield ISD

"Wear maroon and white as we stand together and show support for the students, staff, families and entire Uvalde community. #UvaldeStrong #MISDStrong," Mansfield ISD said in a Facebook post.

Duncanville ISD

"Duncanville ISD stands with the Uvalde community. We invite you to wear maroon on Tuesday, September 6, as the Uvalde community returns for their first day of school. #UvaldeStrong #DVILLEALLIN," the district said on Facebook.