New North Texas high school grows entrepreneurs; it’s a mall with a two-story school stacked on top

The unique campus cost $100 million less than a new, standalone high school. Other districts have already planned visits to it.

FORNEY, Texas — At the intersection of Inspiration Boulevard and Innovation Way sits an experiment in education.

“We think this is the future of education,” said Dr. Justin Terry, Forney ISD Superintendent.

It is certainly something that has never been done before.

“It’s not like school because when people think of school, they think it’s a bunch of kids going to learn, but you really have more experiences here, so it doesn’t really feel like learning when I’m here,” explained Makayla Warren, 17, a high school senior.

Forney ISD’s newest campus is called Opportunity Central.

“It’s the first we found in the nation with any sort of concept like this or any kind of building like this, as well,” Dr. Terry added.

Upstairs are classrooms. Downstairs is where students really learn.

“I don’t describe it as my high school. I describe it as – maybe a job. You have responsibilities and you get to learn as you go – just as someone would in their own job,” said Rylee McDonnold, 17, Forney High senior.

Students attend high school classes on the second and third floors. On the first floor, the teenagers can apply for jobs and get first-hand experience from more than two dozen local businesses that are also open to the public.

At least 10 have already made commitments to set up at Opportunity Central, including Eddie Deen’s barbecue restaurant, Mary Sue’s Hot Chicken, Southern Social Eatery, Latham Bakery, Forney Taqueria, TRW Boutique, WhiteRhino Coffee and Stay Golden Artisan Markets.

Down the corridor, a salon signed a lease and construction is almost complete on a new location for Martin’s Automotive around back where students will train on low-end maintenance, like oil changes and alignments.

“I don’t know how to run a business, but with taking this class, I’ll be better equipped for college and knowing that business is what I’m passionate about and immersing myself even more into it when I get to college,” said Natalia Meave, 17, a senior at North Forney High.

“This concept hits home for me,” said Meg Wagner, owner of Pine & Ivy, a home décor boutique.

It is the first business to open its doors at Opportunity Central.

Wagner agreed to mentor 15 Forney high schoolers. In exchange, the district gave her a discount on her lease.

“The fact that I will be able to work with and mentor students is a win-win for me personally, but I think it’s an opportunity to give back to the community as a business,” she said.

Here’s what else is rare; Forney’s students don’t just learn how to be employees, they learn how to run the business.

“We think that’s the most integral part to it. You can be the most knowledgeable veterinarian in the world but if you can’t run the veterinary hospital and the business side to it, you’re not going to be very successful long-term,” said Dr. Terry.

Teaching students not just how to find jobs but also to own a business creates a path to wealth.

“I’m hoping in ten years I’ll have my own game business by then and this place has helped me so much because I didn’t realize that starting a business requires more than making your product and trying to sell it,” said Makayla Warren, 17.

Opportunity Central also has a recording studio, a photo studio, a makerspace innovation lab and computer coding and E-sport lab.

“It doesn’t matter what industry you’re [in], you can be your own boss and entrepreneur. And if you are your own boss and entrepreneur, you can make so much more money,” said Autumn McMurrian, 16, a junior at Forney High.

Forney ISD studied shopping malls as it designed this place.

But can a school campus attract the public to shop and eat?

“There’s a lot of other components we’ve put in play to keep this building living at all times,” Dr. Terry continued.

There are pre-k classes open to the community where future teachers in the district get real-world experience, a free shared workspace for anyone in town who wants to remote work, and a floral shop operated by students.

“We’ll be getting paid hourly,” Beverly Hackenjos, 17, a senior at North Forney said. “Whenever we make arrangements and it gets sold, we get 20% commission off that arrangement.”

Plus, a 10,000 square foot theater can seat 650 people or be split into four different rooms for conferences.

Then, in the center of the entire complex, is another way Forney ISD plans to attract large crowds.

“This is kind of the big reveal,” Terry said walking into a large arena undergoing finishing touches. “This is an amazing arena.”

The district planted a 7,000-seat arena, the largest of its kind on the east side of the Metroplex, in the middle of it all.

Students will help book this facility and then assist in operating it during big events.

The superintendent said it can be used for a number of things including, perhaps, a UIL regional tournament since the venue can accommodate three full-size basketball courts and eight volleyball courts.

“If you want to compare it to the Allen Event Center or Garland Event Center, we’re about the same size but we built it right in the middle of a mall with a two-story school on top,” Dr. Terry explained.

Texas Tech University, Dallas College, and Trinity Valley Community College will also have offices on site to offer dual credit programs, certifications and degrees for high school and adult learners.

Dr. Terry said Opportunity Central cost $100 million less than plans to build a new, standalone high school.

Plus, with two dozen businesses paying their leases here, Forney ISD has a chance to monetize this unique campus while also teaching students not just how to start a career but what it really takes to be their own boss.