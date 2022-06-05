Fort Worth ISD begins free summer meal program

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD begins its free summer meal program this week and it's open to all children 18 and under.
The district says students will be able to pick up free breakfasts and lunches from certain campuses starting Monday, June 6 and through Thursday, July 11. During that time, meals will be distributed Monday through Thursday.
According to the district, students who want meals do not need to be enrolled in a summer program.
Dates and times may vary at the pick-up locations, so the district is urging parents to visit the summer meal website for more information.
Here are the campuses participating in the meal program:
- Eastern Hills High School
- Northside High School
- Southwest High School
- Western Hills High School
- J.P Elder Middle School
- W A Meacham Middle School
- Morningside Middle School
- Rosemont Middle School
- W C Stripling Middle School
- Leonard Middle School
- McClung Middle School
- Burton Hill Elementary School
- Manuel Jara Elementary School
- Hazel Harvey Peace Elementary School
- E M Daggett Elementary School
- Eastern Hills Elementary School
- East Handley Elementary School
- W M Green Elementary School
- Greenbriar Elementary School
- Van Zandt Guinn Elementary School
- D. McRae Elementary School
- M H Moore Elementary School
- Oakhurst Elementary School
- Oaklawn Elementary School
- A.M. Pate Elementary School
- Ridglea Hills Elementary School
- Sagamore Hill Elementary School
- Bruce Shulkey Elementary School
- Sunrise McMillan Elementary School
- Waverly Park Elementary
- Tanglewood Elementary School
- Worth Heights Elementary School
- Atwood McDonald Elementary School
- Westpark Elementary School
- Alice Contreras Elementary School
- Clifford Davis Elementary School
- Bonnie Brae Elementary School
- Dolores Huerta Elementary School