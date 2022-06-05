Fort Worth ISD begins free summer meal program

Students will be able to pick up free breakfasts and lunches at certain schools from June 6 through July 21.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD begins its free summer meal program this week and it's open to all children 18 and under.

The district says students will be able to pick up free breakfasts and lunches from certain campuses starting Monday, June 6 and through Thursday, July 11. During that time, meals will be distributed Monday through Thursday.

According to the district, students who want meals do not need to be enrolled in a summer program.

Dates and times may vary at the pick-up locations, so the district is urging parents to visit the summer meal website for more information.

Here are the campuses participating in the meal program: