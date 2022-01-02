Mask requirement at Dallas ISD to stay in place until at least spring break, officials say

The decision comes as students and staff return to the classroom from holiday break and as COVID-19 cases rise due to the omicron variant.

DALLAS — Amid a recent surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, the Dallas Independent School District has decided to keep its face mask requirement for students and staff until at least spring break, officials said Sunday.

In a letter to parents, district officials said in-person classes will resume as scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but that the district will keep its current COVID protocols in place.

"Dallas ISD’s mask requirement, along with other safety measures, has helped keep the number of positive cases down across the district," the letter stated.

District officials had previously said in December that the masking protocol would change from required to recommended in January. But now, the emergence of the omicron variant has hampered those plans.

Spring break for Dallas ISD is scheduled for March 14 through March 18.

The district said Sunday that it will have on-campus testing for students and staff.