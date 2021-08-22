Plano ISD board will meet Monday to discuss masks in school

The board will "discuss and deliberate provisions" of Abbott's order and consult with the board's attorney to get advice "about pending or contemplated litigation."

PLANO, Texas — The Plano Independent School District board will hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott's order that bans mask requirements in school, according to the board's agenda.

The board at 8 a.m. will "discuss and deliberate provisions" of Abbott's order and consult with the board's attorney to get advice "about pending or contemplated litigation," the agenda said.

Plano ISD, which began school Aug. 11, has been following Abbott's order and is not requiring masks in class.

The Collin County Conservative Republicans group, which opposes mask requirements, said Sunday the meeting will be "to determine if children will wear masks at school in Plano ISD," and the group urged parents to attend the meeting to oppose a mask requirement.

Plano ISD's board earlier this month sent Abbott a letter requesting to manage the district's mask policy on their own, not by the governor's order that bans mandates.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a statement on Aug. 11 that he does not plan to issue a mask order for Collin County.

"The Board firmly supports the recommendations of the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC to use face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the board said in a statement on Aug. 12. "We strongly encourage and recommend all members of our Plano ISD community to use face coverings."

North Texas school districts have been deliberating over whether to require masks in class.

Dallas ISD has continued to require masks, despite Abbott's order and the Texas Supreme Court supporting Abbott in a ruling. Richardson and DeSoto school districts are also requiring masks in class.

Fort Worth ISD was going to require masks in school before the court ruling in favor of Abbott. Fort Worth is now recommending, not requiring, masks in class. However, the Fort Worth board did vote last week to join a lawsuit opposing Abbott's order.