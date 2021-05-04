North Texas districts plan graduation ceremonies with safety protocols, while few put pause on prom

Most districts are holding a prom, but some have districts either canceled traditional prom or are still deciding how to move forward.

Seniors in North Texas will have their graduation ceremonies with social distancing and safety protocols in place. Prom, though? It depends on the district.

In North Texas, vaccines are increasing and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline due to shorter stays for COVID-19 patients, UTSouthwestern said in its latest report. The case trajectory in North Texas depends on our behavior, the impact of variants and success in vaccinating, the report said.

"As emphasized by the Governor [Abbott], continued personal adherence to masking, physical distancing and other interventions ... will be necessary to protect the health of Texans, particularly those who have not yet been vaccinated," UTSouthwestern says.

Texas state officials have opened up vaccine eligibility for people over 16 years old to get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says several factors can contribute to the likelihood of attendees getting and spreading COVID-19 at large events.

The CDC says to consider risk factors like the number of COVID-19 cases in your community, setting of the event (such as indoor or outdoor and ventilation), length of the event and attendance.

Here's a look at how some North Texas districts plan to handle graduation and prom.

Arlington ISD

All of the district's graduations will be at AT&T Stadium. View more of the graduation schedule at www.aisd.net/graduation.

For now, the district plans on having proms in person this year.

Carroll ISD

The district will have an in-person graduation and prom this year. Graduation will be on Friday, May 28 at Dragon Stadium. The district's COVID-19 response team will meet Thursday to discuss spring events.

No decision has been made yet on for senior prom. Planning is underway for either an in-person event at a hotel with safety protocols or an outdoor event.

"Currently we are not allowing shared meals for spring or end-of-year events at the recommendation of the Tarrant County Health Department, but that guidance could change as well," the district said.

Dallas ISD

No decision has been made as of Monday, a spokesperson said.

Fort Worth ISD

If a school in the district wants to have a prom, they have been asked to present prom plans which need to include COVID protocols, the district said. As of Monday, there were no plans presented to the district.

Graduations will be outside at either Farrington Field or Clark Stadium. Students will wear masks and be seated socially distant. Each student will be given 4 tickets for guests who will also be asked to comply with COVID protocols.

Frisco ISD

There will not be traditional proms at Frisco ISD high schools this year. However, there are alternate events planned for seniors in lieu of prom, the district said. This may include a banquet, game night or other celebration depending on the high school.

All the district's disease mitigation guidelines will be in place; therefore, dancing is not feasible at this time, the district said.

"It is important to Frisco ISD that students have the opportunity to celebrate their successes and honor their school experiences as they mark the end of their time with FISD," the district said.

All 10 Frisco ISD graduations are scheduled in-person at the Ford Center at The Star. They will be held May 20-23. The size of the venue provides ample space for social distancing given the number of graduates and guests in attendance at each ceremony. See the schedule here. FISD will continue to evaluate transmission in our area as we finalize health and safety protocols for graduation.

Grand Prairie ISD

Seniors at Grand Prairie ISD seniors will be graduating at Globe Life Field on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



GPISD schools will not be hosting senior proms this year, the district said.

Joshua ISD

Seniors will have their prom and graduation ceremonies. Right now, graduation plans are going to be the same as last year, the district said.

For graduation, the district is discussing the possibility of expanding the seating capacities at the stadium from five tickets to 10 to accommodate more families and friends of graduates.

Lake Dallas ISD

Graduation is being held at Falcon Stadium at the district's home football stadium.

The district is currently working on plans for an alternative prom experience that would allow students to celebrate in smaller groups of friends than the traditional large-scale prom with hundreds of people in close proximity at once.

Royce City ISD

The district is planning for an in-person prom and graduation.

Richardson ISD

The district plans to have graduation at RISD stadiums. Students can invite family members and guests. Stadiums will be limited to 75% capacity to allow for distancing between groups. Masks will be required of students and guests.

The district is making arrangements to stream graduation ceremonies for attendees unable to attend in person.

The district will have an alternate prom event and is planning a variety of other senior events that will observe the district health protocols.

Keller ISD

Keller ISD will have in-person graduation and prom which will follow TEA guidelines social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing, the district said.

Lewisville ISD

The district is not holding prom this year. The district says that hotels and other venues were unable to meet capacity requirements for events.

"This news is especially disappointing for seniors and families, and it’s disappointing for us too," the district said.



Despite all the challenges, our high schools are working to give seniors an alternative and memorable experience while also adhering to social distancing procedures and health guidelines. Your school will soon provide additional details.

Red Oak ISD

Graduation is scheduled in-person at Globe Life Field June 3 at 8 p.m. where they will follow safety guidelines. Prom is being scheduled at the high school in-person with guidelines.

Wylie ISD

Seniors will have a prom and graduation ceremony.