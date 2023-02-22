McKinney HS student questions why Black History Month painting was removed from campus' main entrance

'I feel highly disrespected': Basima Muhammad, 17, said a portrait she was asked to paint was only on display one full day, before an administrator had it removed.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney High School student and her family want answers after a Black History Month painting she painted was removed from the school’s main entrance.

Basima Muhammad, 17, said she was asked by a sponsor of the school’s Black Student Union to submit a portrait for the campus Black History Month celebration. She titled the painting ‘Inés’.

“I wanted to involve all colors of a Black person onto one face, because I wanted everyone to feel included,” Muhammad explained.

The high school junior spent two weeks painting the image.

“I was told that it was verified to be hung up at the front of the school so that everyone could see it," Muhammad said.

Initially, the young artist was proud to see her artwork on display. She said many students complimented the painting.

However, Muhammad and her father said there was a big problem. They said the painting was only on display in the main entry for one day, before an administrator allegedly took it town.

“I wasn't aware that there was a group of people that really didn't want it there,” Muhammad said.

According to a statement from McKinney Independent School District, all McKinney high schools have an approval process and designated area for hanging posters. The District’s spokesman, Cody Cunningham, said in this case, staff spoke with the Black Student Union’s sponsor and requested the artwork be moved.

The statement went on to share communication, allegedly between an administrator and the Black Student Union sponsor. It said, “Thank you for working with our students to help inform while we celebrate Black History Month. I took another look at the cafe windows and I think the beautiful poster that is hanging over the front entry would be fabulous on those cafe windows, so please place it there."

Muhammad said she was never informed about anything involving the artwork being removed nor relocated.

“I feel highly disrespected,” the student said. “It just feels like I was overlooked.”

Muhammad and her dad, Reginald Brinkley, said the artwork was later found in a school staffer’s office. They said it was damaged. The painting had been folded and it had a tear.

“Once she located the art, she brought it to me. I fixed it as much as I could,” Brinkley said.

The school district said McKinney High School has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Black History Month.

However, the artist and her dad believe the school’s actions speak volumes.

“It’s Black History Month. It's only 28 days. You only had 6 days left for the art to be displayed,” Brinkley explained.