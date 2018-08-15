By now many Texas school districts have had a chance to look at their new rating score given to them by the Texas Education Agency. Additionally, individual schools have been given letter and numerical grades based on their performance instead of last year's ratings of "standard met" or "improvement needed."

Here's an overview of the methodology behind the new rating system and what each grade means, per the Texas Education Agency.

A – Exemplary performance

B – Recognized performance

C – Acceptable performance

D – In need of improvement

F – Unacceptable performance

We've combined all these ratings into an interactive map so you can match your district with it's corresponding rating.

Green- A rating

Blue-B rating

Yellow-C rating

Orange-D rating

Red-F rating

Can't see the interactive map below? Go here

