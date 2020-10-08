Get out your no. 2 pencils! WFAA Academy returns Aug. 12

WFAA Academy features unique educational content for students that will air on during special editions of News 8 Midday

DALLAS — WFAA Academy is making a comeback just in time for back to school.

As families navigate the unique (and certainly stressful) challenges with virtual and in-person learning amid the ongoing pandemic, WFAA is creating special educational content that will be shown live on special editions of News 8 Midday.

During the months of August and September, WFAA Academy's lessons will focus on back to school planning, personal development, self-esteem, and interactive art and science lessons.

AUGUST (tentative schedule)

WFAA Academy airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. starting Aug. 11.

Tuesday/Thursday episodes feature back to school planning tips, tricks, and advice. Fitness Fridays join the WFAA Academy schedule with a focus on physical and mental health.

Aug. 11: Tech Talk - Making the most of at-home learning technology

Aug. 13: How to set and keep a routine

Aug. 14: Fitness Friday

Aug. 18: Organization tricks and hacks

Aug. 20: Back to school nutrition

Aug. 21: Fitness Friday

Aug. 25: College planning for teens

Aug. 27: Personal finance 101

Aug. 28: Fitness Friday

SEPTEMBER (tentative schedule)

In September, WFAA Academy's schedule expands to four days a week. From Tuesdays through Fridays, lessons feature live art classes, live science experiments featuring educational experts from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and Guidance Counselor Thursdays. For interactive art classes, students watching at home can participate using crayons, colored pencils, or other art supplies you already have at home!

WEEK 1: Sept. 1 - Sept. 4

Tuesday: Interactive art class

Wednesday: Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Thursday: Setting and achieving goals

Friday: Fitness Friday

WEEK 2: Sept. 8 - Sept. 11

Tuesday: Interactive art class

Wednesday: Perot Museum of Science and Nature

Thursday: Managing stress and anxiety

Friday: Fitness Friday

WEEK 3: Sept. 15 - Sept. 18

Tuesday: Interactive art class

Wednesday: Perot Museum of Science and Nature

Thursday: Conflict resolution

Friday: Fitness Friday

WEEK 4: Sept. 22 - Sept. 25

Tuesday: Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday: Perot Museum of Science and Nature

Thursday: Career Planning

Friday: Fitness Friday

To find out more about the "Amaze Your Brain" series by the Perot Museum of Science and Nature, click here.