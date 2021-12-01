Duncanville ISD launches 'WiFi on Wheels' program to help students gain internet access

Students and families will be able to pull into parking lots at designated apartment complexes and log in from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each school day.

Duncanville ISD has launched a new initiative to bring internet access to students who may not have reliable or any service at all.

"WiFi on Wheels" is a program where school buses equipped with internet transmitters will park in four locations throughout the district.

Students and their families will be able to pull into parking lots at four different apartment complexes and log in from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each school day.

District officials said the internet access locations can be changed to meet the needs of students since it's being provided via school buses. Each school bus is monitored by a bus driver.

Below is a list of the WiFi on Wheels locations:

Austin Bluff Apartments

7070 W. Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas TX 75236

Fairmeadows Apartments

800 N. Merrill Ave., Duncanville TX 75116

Renaissance Village Apartments

306 Fouts Ave., Duncanville TX 75116

Wimberly Park Apartments

800 Link Dr., Duncanville TX 75116

Duncanville ISD said it also provides free 24-hour wifi access outside 10 district campuses. Using a district login, students and staff can access the internet at the following locations:

Acton, Bilhartz, Central, Hastings, and Merrifield elementary schools.

Daniel Intermediate School, Kennemer, and Reed middle schools.

Duncanville High School, and the Summit Education Center.