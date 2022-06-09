DSHS is offering scholarships for those pursuing EMS training

The Texas Legislature has approved a $21 million fund for the scholarships to provide financial relief to students in approved EMS programs.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is offering scholarships to those interested in pursuing a career in the EMS field.

The Texas Legislature has approved a $21 million fund for the scholarships to provide financial relief to students in approved EMS programs. The scholarships have heavy emphasis to the more rural and underserved areas of Texas.

There are a variety of full-time, part-time and volunteer opportunities for EMS professionals in Texas as the demand increases across the state, DSHS said in a press release. Currently, there is a lack of licensed EMS providers in rural areas where they face multiple challenges including:

EMS personnel with an average age of 50

Lack of candidates

Difficult work conditions

Geographic obstacles

About 72,000 certified EMS personnel operate over 5,000 ambulances in Texas, but the DSHS said more are needed to continue helping those in need.

“Every 10 seconds, a Texan needs help,” DSHS State EMS Director Joseph Schmider said. “If you want to help your neighbor, we are looking for you. And if you’re looking for an exciting career or volunteer opportunity, consider emergency medical services.”

Careers within the EMS field offer competitive salaries and benefits with work starting in under 15 weeks.

To get more information about these scholarships and job opportunities, contact the Texas Regional Advisory Council. Find your local RAC here.

The DSHS is also taking measures to increase retention among existing personnel, including a federally-funded public awareness campaign to grow and retain the current EMS workforce in Texas.

