Students, staff parents and visitors will be required to wear masks at all district facilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again.

"LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE."

All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when visiting campuses, offices and other indoor facilities, the newsletter added.