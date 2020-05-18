Here’s how North Texas universities rank in the COVID-19 reality

Five North Texas universities scored in the highest tier while two were in the lowest.

Five North Texas universities scored in the highest tier and two in the lowest on a ranking of how adaptable they are to life and learning during the COVID-19 crisis.

Educate to Career, a California-based education nonprofit, ranked four-year schools into tiers based on factors including in-classroom instruction, quality and experience with online learning and other factors.

To be in Tier 1, the highest group, schools had to be able to deliver their full curricula online and in-classroom and have a minimum of three years of experience in delivering online curricula. Educate to Career also weighed each school's tuition and fees.

Other Tier 1 requirements include a physical campus for in-classroom instruction should health authorities allow colleges to open in September, robust software and systems to support distance learning programs, faculty experience in teaching online and reasonable tuition and fees on a relative basis, according to the rankings.

Tier 2 universities have the systems required to deliver curriculum online and in-classroom. However, college faculty have less experience in delivering online curriculum than Tier 1 colleges.

No North Texas universities ranked in Tier 3, which is described as universities and colleges that “strongly emphasize in-classroom education over online teaching, and may not offer full curriculum online.”

Two North Texas schools ranked in Tier 4, described as colleges and universities that have “limited systems and experience in delivering online curriculum.”

Spokespeople for those universities did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about the rankings.