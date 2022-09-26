Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning

Some schools in Allen are overcrowded. Others are under capacity. Rezoning proposals have parents upset enough to protest outside their school board.

ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night.

They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.

The district says some of its schools on the west side of town are overcrowded while schools on the east side are under capacity.

Two public meetings about rezoning are scheduled.

The first is Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Preston Elementary.

The second is Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Boyd Elementary.

The issue was not on the board’s agenda for discussion at its Monday meeting, but a crowd still gathered to press the board to provide more information.

“How does removing two active schools on the east side control costs and overcrowding on the west?” one mother asked the board. “What are you trying to solve by closing these two east side schools?”

One father brought up concerns over traffic and student safety if they couldn’t walk to their neighborhood schools anymore.

And one mother told the board that students have had enough change in their lives in the last few years because of COVID-19.

“Please don’t make our kids lose their school right when they’re getting back to normal,” she said.