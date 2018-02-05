The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a train derailment on the 4300 block of North Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews working a train derailment in 4300 blk of N Main no injuries reported. HazMat teams assessing. No leaks or spills at this time. pic.twitter.com/PAJvgdNHXs — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) May 2, 2018

Approximately 25 rail cars were involved in the derailment, out of a total of 40, according to Kyle Faulkner with the Fort Worth Fire Department. Most rail cars were carrying lumber and gondola materials.

Faulkner said an empty tanker was also involved in the incident. There are no reported leaks or spills, but HazMat crews are still assessing the scene.

North Main Street will be closed from Terminal Road to Loop 820 through late Wednesday morning while crews remove downed power lines from the road, Faulkner said. Some power outages are also affecting the area.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

