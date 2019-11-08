DALLAS — Don't lose your cool! A very hot start to the week with more triple-digit highs and overnight lows in the lower 80's.

Highs top out over 100° in most areas with a heat index approaching, possibly exceeding 110°.

The hottest day this week will be Tuesday before a cold slides over the Red River. A cold front approaches late in the day with scattered showers and storms possible

It's not as hot but still humid for the rest of the week. Rain chances will increase to about 50% Tuesday night and Wednesday.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, stronger storms could produce some marginally severe wind gusts. Otherwise some "cooler" air moves in during the day on Wednesday.

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Check Weather Alerts here.

More on WFAA: