Dallas, TX — Dallas police tell us that just before midnight Tuesday, a security guard confronted someone in the ZR Cabaret's parking lot. The strip club is in the 1600 block of Regal Row.

Police say the person fired at the guard. The guard was hit, but his bulletproof vest likely saved him. Police say the guard then returned fire and killed the shooter.

Police have cordoned the crime scene and their investigation continues. So far, police have not made any arrests or identified any of the people involved.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA