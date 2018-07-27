DALLAS, TX — Here's a 2-in-the-morning update for ya, the official word from D.A.R.T.:

"At 12:30 a.m. a bus on the 405 route was traveling south on Polk when it was struck by a Dodge Charger traveling west on 12th at a high rate of speed. The bus had a green light when it was struck on the back left side near the wheel and overturned. Operator and two passengers were taken to Methodist Hospital for observation while motorist, hispanic adult male from Dallas, was pronounced deceased."

Imagine the scene at about 12:30, Friday morning: the people who watched the whole thing say a car was speeding and lost control at Polk and West 12th in Oak Cliff.

The car hit a D.A.R.T. bus: bystanders tell us there were two passengers and the bus driver, inside. Think about their shock as the bus rolled on its right side, where the doors are. Medics took at least two in the bus away, but we don't yet know how seriously the crash hurt.

A witness told us the car caught fire; neighbors grabbed their fire extinguishers and ran to help.

Dallas Police said one person died at the scene (probably the driver of the out-of-control car, but we don't know that for sure), and police can't give you any more details. D.A.R.T. police also hit the scene, according to our crew.

This is still a fluid situation, as investigators try to figure out how it all went down.

