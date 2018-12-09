DALLAS -- A man suspected of sex trafficking hundreds of victims is in custody after law enforcement executed search warrants at three locations in North Texas.

According to Dallas police, the group had connections to multiple cities in Texas and throughout the country.

Officials executed a search warrant Tuesday at three locations: in the 12400 block of Yellow Wood Drive in Fort Worth; 4500 block of Marcell Avenue in Dallas and 1700 block of Overlook Drive in Lancaster.

Head of the prostitution organization, Tremont Blakemore, 39, maintained a group of 20 women and prostituted them for the group’s profit, police said. Donna Gonzalez, 38, and Peaches Hurtado, 26, alleged in helping Blakemore, have also been arrested. All three face charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The victims came from states of Maine, Wyoming and Montana, according to police. Officials said they believe Blakemore controlled and manipulated hundreds of victims.

Law enforcement interviewed women at the house in Yellow Wood and in Overlook and offered them counseling and services.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation, contact Dallas Police High-Risk Victims Unit Detective Paulson at 214 671-4217.

