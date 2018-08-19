DALLAS — On Saturday Dallas Diocese Bishop Edward Burns informed parishioners at St. Cecilia Catholic Church about allegations of sexual abuse by their former pastor, Reverend Edmundo Paredes.

According to the Diocese, offense allegations came from three adults, who said the criminal sexual acts occurred when they were in their mid-teens, more than a decade ago.

Upon learning of the allegations in February, diocesan officials immediately filed a report with law enforcement agencies to launch a criminal investigation. The Diocese says the allegations were found to be credible.

Paredes has been suspended and is no longer is allowed to function or represent himself as a priest.

In addition to the abuse, the Diocese was also informed that theft had occurred at the parish while Paredes was pastor. Paredes has admitted to financial misconduct with certain parish funds. The Diocese added, that funds from St. Cecilia Catholic School and the funds donated for the rebuilding of the church following a 2007 fire had not been affected.

Bishop Burns told parishioners Saturday evening that the Diocese's, “priority was to determine the truth and protect the victims who showed courage by coming forward. With the utmost sensitivity to victims, I have pledged to continue efforts of transparency and need to make you aware of this atrocious and sad event.”

The Bishop went on to say, “I want to assure the entire community that we are working to find solutions to create a safer environment. I offer my heartfelt apologies that these crimes have happened in your parish and please know I am praying for all victims of sexual abuse and for all of you here in the St. Cecilia community.”

The Diocese of Dallas has asked anyone who has suffered abuse by church personnel to report it to law enforcement and contact Victims Assistance Coordinator Mary Edlund at medlund@cathdal.org or 214379-2819.

