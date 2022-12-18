HCSO: Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened on Heather Street in far east Harris County just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez said the woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, who's described as a man in his 50s. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are on their way to the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
