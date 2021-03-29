Woman shot inside Fort Worth home, police say

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was shot early Monday morning after two men broke into her house in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to a shooting call at a home on the 3100 block of Loving Avenue.

They found a woman who told them two men broke into the house and started shooting, which is when she was hit once under her arm, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, officials said.

The suspects remain unknown and gun violence detectives are looking into the case, according to police.