Crime

Woman shot inside Fort Worth home, police say

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, officials said.
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was shot early Monday morning after two men broke into her house in Fort Worth, police said. 

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to a shooting call at a home on the 3100 block of Loving Avenue.

They found a woman who told them two men broke into the house and started shooting, which is when she was hit once under her arm, according to police.

The suspects remain unknown and gun violence detectives are looking into the case, according to police.

