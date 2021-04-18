Woman killed in Sunday morning shooting, Dallas police say

Detectives are investigating her death and say a motive remains unknown at this time.

DALLAS — A woman died after she was shot Sunday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a shooting call on the 3000 block of Holmes Street. When they arrived, they were told the woman had been shot by someone driving a dark-colored SUV.

First responders took her to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Chad Murphy at 214-908-6981 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 066782-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.