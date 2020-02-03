A woman has been arrested on kidnapping charges in connection with stealing a car with two children inside Sunday in Farmers Branch that led to an Amber Alert, officials said.

The children were found in "good health" Sunday night in Dallas after they were reportedly taken around 3:30 p.m. They had been in the backseat of a 2017 GMC Terrain when the woman stole the vehicle, police said.

Andrea Marie Francois was arrested Monday afternoon in Dallas on two counts of kidnapping and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Farmers Branch police.

