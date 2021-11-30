Fire in the hole: Vandals blow up a Southlake port-a-potty

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Things really hit the fan in Southlake on Nov. 18 when a suspect was caught on video dropping a bomb in a port-a-potty.
(Technically it was fireworks, but aren't fireworks also bombs? I digress.)
Southlake DPS posted a video of the explosion (along with a hilarious thread) to Twitter asking for the public's help to identify the two people responsible for blowing up the portable bathroom and causing damage to the nearby building.
And while Southlake DPS is obviously having some fun on social media, they are also taking it quite seriously saying these two people could be charged with arson, a second-degree felony.
AUTHORS NOTE: I think this one is my favorite ↓
If you watch the video, it's really easy to get focused on potential suspect number one, but don't forget about number two. Police posted an image of the truck that was seen in the surveillance video.
If you or someone you know has information about this crime, contact crime analyst Diana Smith at 817-748-8915 or by email at DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.
