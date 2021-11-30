Fire in the hole: Vandals blow up a Southlake port-a-potty

It's all fun and games until you catch a second-degree felony charge.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Things really hit the fan in Southlake on Nov. 18 when a suspect was caught on video dropping a bomb in a port-a-potty.

(Technically it was fireworks, but aren't fireworks also bombs? I digress.)

Southlake DPS posted a video of the explosion (along with a hilarious thread) to Twitter asking for the public's help to identify the two people responsible for blowing up the portable bathroom and causing damage to the nearby building.

And while Southlake DPS is obviously having some fun on social media, they are also taking it quite seriously saying these two people could be charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

HELP US IDENTIFY THIS PORTA POTTY PYRO! We might as well not even write too much here, because all you’re going to do is watch the video below over and over because it’s somethinggggg.



1/ pic.twitter.com/ZXhoQvRTRQ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

On November 18th at around 7:45pm, a white or silver Ford F-150 pulled into a construction area at 1371 Brumlow Avenue. The truck had black rims, a hitch, a sunroof, and a hard black bed cover.



2/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

It did a little recon by driving through the parking lot a few times before finally backing into a little area that looked concealed from view.



A white male in his late teens or early 20’s exited the passenger side door and sprinted to a Porta Potty next to a building.



3/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

AUTHORS NOTE: I think this one is my favorite ↓

He repulsively entered it, let the door close a little and TOUCH HIM (🤮🤮🤮), and then he lit some fireworks, tossed them in, and raced back to the truck huffing and puffing. He was probably pooped from that sprint.



4/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

The first few fireworks went off pretty softly, but then it really hit the fan when whatever monster firework he dropped in there exploded. The Porta Potty engulfed in flames & sparkles & the truck sped off. Southlake Fire responded quickly after to put out the fire.



5/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

Suspect Number One wore a dark hoodie, khaki shorts, and white tennis shoes. We couldn’t see the driver, who we’d call Suspect Number Two.



6/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

Stinks for these criminals, because this isnt a mere criminal mischief. No friends, this is Arson, & it’s a 2nd degree felony. The fire damaged the building, a trailer, & of course the $5,000 Porta Potty. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that no one was hurt or killed.



7/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

Fair audience, DONT be those people in the comments mouthing off about “kids being kids,” or how “you used to do way much worse when you were young.” This isn’t your neighborhood Facebook page where stuff like that is going to fly. This is a serious crime. This is a felony.



8/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

If you recognize our bad guy or truck (no we can’t see the license plate), please give crime analyst Diana Smith a call at 817-748-8915 or email at DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us. As always, you can send us a message through any of our social channels. Get to work, gumshoes!



/END — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

If you watch the video, it's really easy to get focused on potential suspect number one, but don't forget about number two. Police posted an image of the truck that was seen in the surveillance video.

Here's another angle of Suspect Number Two waiting in the truck as his friend commits arson. pic.twitter.com/tbvvW9gpda — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021