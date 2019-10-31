IRVING, Texas — Two people are in custody after a fatal shooting in Irving overnight Thursday, according to Irving police.

Police officials said they received a shots fired call shortly after midnight Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 40s with a gunshot wound in a yard on the 900 block of Third Street.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and another man.

The suspect of the shooting is in custody.

Police originally believed another person of interest involved in the shooting ran inside the home and barricade himself. SWAT was called to the scene to assist.

But they weren't actually there.

The second person of interest was located at a motel in Grand Prairie, which is where they ended up being taken in to custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.