DALLAS — A family is grieving the death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett who was killed Wednesday in the crossfire of gang violence.

"They stole her life. That's what happened," said Tonya Elder, Brandoniya's grandmother.

The little girl was called "Niya" or "Niy-Niy."

Elder was across the street at Roseland Townhomes on Munger Avenue when she heard gun shots followed by screaming. She ran toward the house and through the front door.

"I looked down at the floor where my daughter sat holding her baby girl, her only baby girl, in a puddle of blood," she said.

Two police officers arrived and rushed Brandoniya to the hospital, but it was too late. Brandoniya did not survive her injuries.

Elder went to the hospital to beg her granddaughter to wake up.

"I said Niya, 'Get up. Get up for granny one more time,'" Elder said.

The grandmother said the girl hated being woken up.

"She would say 'Granny, 30 more minutes, 30 more minutes,'" Elder said. "I just wanted to hear her say it one more time. She never said it to me again."

Elder said the gun violence in the neighborhood has gone too far.

"How do you mistakenly shoot up in our house?" she said while crying.

Two teenagers were killed and another two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting in July in front of the Roseland Community Center on Munger Avenue.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund Brandoniya's funeral.

