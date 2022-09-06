Top 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in Austin area on Rockwall County warrants

The 30-year-old man was arrested in at a Hutto residence after being wanted since February 2022 for warrants issued in Rockwall County.

HUTTO, Texas — A man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders list was arrested last week in Hutto for a warrant issued out of Rockwall County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Nathan Reed Bingham, 30, had been wanted since February 2022, when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.

He was arrested on Aug. 30 by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, at a residence in Hutto, DPS officials said.

This arrest comes after Bingham was convicted in 2015 of obstruction/retaliation and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to nine months of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years of confinement.

In 2021, Bingham was arrested in Austin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and theft of property. Texas DPS said he subsequently bonded out.

So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 47 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 18 gang members and 25 sex offenders, DPS officials said.