State leaders, officials and public figures react after Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd

After a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges, including the second-degree murder of George Floyd Tuesday afternoon, state leaders and public figures shared their thoughts across social media platforms.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted there's more work ahead, but justice was delivered and the system worked.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins echoed Mayor Johnson in his thoughts that there's still work to do across this nation.
He said he believes the verdict was the right result based on the evidence. And now, "we must return to the work of transforming police interactions, investing in communities and insuring [sic] the right response to each call."
City of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Johnson said justice was delivered and this is about progress and equity.
“This is about commitment to intentional change and preserving the dignity of every life. In Fort Worth, the work continues,” Johnson said in a statement.
She also added that it’s an emotional day for communities of color and that those seeking emotional support can call or text My Health Resources ICARE at 817-335-3022.
Democratic representative Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30) shared that today's verdict is not justice but accountability, and hopes the Floyd family finds peace knowing that "his life inspired a generation, sparked a movement and changed the world."
Democratic representative Colin Allred (TX-32) said we should honor George Floyd and stay "committed to the police reforms we need" and pass the "George Floyd Justice Policing Act" into law.
Congressman Marc Veasey of Texas's 33rd District believes the verdict is a turning point and said in part, "there is still so much work to be done in the fight for justice for the countless Black and Brown people who have been killed by police. We must remain dedicated to pushing for critical reforms needed to address systemic racism and protect the lives of Black and Brown people across our country."
The Dallas Wings organization fully supported the verdict and said in conjunction with the WNBA and its Social Justice Council the fight for equality will continue.
“While justice was served in this particular case, we must not forget this verdict does not eliminate systemic racism, nor solve for the countless instances where justice has not been the outcome. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Floyd family," the Wings said in part of a statement.
Dallas-based coalition Mothers Against Police Brutality (MAPB) praised the jury's decision but said that the verdict cannot return George Floyd back to his family.
“Police brutality is a routine part of policing. The use of deadly force takes the lives of a thousand people a year in America,” said MAPB founder Collette Flanagan. She created the coalition after Dallas police killed her son, Clinton Allen, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, a father of twin sons.
MAPB believes the system of policing is a national crisis and needs to change.
“The reforms that police departments adopted in the wake of the murder of George may help, but they don’t reach the deep current of racism and brutality that runs through our police departments,” said John Fullinwider, a co-founder of MAPB.