Texas DPS involved in shooting at Round Rock Cracker Barrel, woman killed

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas DPS and the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) are investigating a shooting that ended with a woman killed in Round Rock on Friday.

According to RRPD, they received a call around 11:50 a.m. regarding an incident involving a DPS trooper at the Cracker Barrell at 2350 N IH 35.

Police tell KVUE that a DPS trooper shot a woman as she tried to escape arrest.

DPS Trooper Deon Cockrell said the incident started when a trooper spotted a grey Nissan that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen by RRPD. The trooper saw the vehicle by Westinghouse on I-35 and attempted to conduct a stop. However, the driver evaded and led the trooper on a short chase along the access road, Cockrell said.

The chase ended at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard when the woman in the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle and drove into a grassy area. Cockrell said the woman got out of the vehicle with a firearm in hand. The trooper arrived at the scene and seeing her with a firearm, shot her.

It's unclear if the woman shot back or if there was an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

The identity of the woman has not yet been shared. Cockrell said she had warrants out for her arrest, but could not immediately specify what the warrants were for.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the suspect car was able to walk away without any major injuries, Cockrell said.

The DPS trooper who shot the woman will be placed on leave as the investigation continues.

RRPD tweeted out just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, "East bound East Old Settler's Blvd., at Chisholm Trail Rd. is currently shut down due to a law enforcement incident."

Shortly before 2:20 p.m., the department said the eastbound portion of East Old Settlers Boulevard from Chisholm Trail Road remains closed.

The department is asking people to seek alternative routes. DPS said the road will be closed for the next one or two hours as investigators remained on the scene.

