Testimony begins in capital murder trial of Yaser Said, man accused of killing his two daughters 12 years ago

Yaser Said is accused of killing his daughters because they were dating American boyfriends. His defense says he's being persecuted for being Muslim.

IRVING, Texas — On the first day of testimony, Yaser Said sat stoically as prosecutors painted a picture for the jury of a jealous and angry man who controlled his daughters' lives.

“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with and who they could date,” said Lauren Black, the prosecutor.

Prosecutors say Said killed Sarah and Amina because he was jealous and didn’t want them dating boys who were Americans.

“You’ll hear in this case that leading up to the murders of Amina Said and Sarah Said the defendant's behavior got extremely dangerous.”

Sarah’s boyfriend, Erik Panameno testified they kept their relationship secret.

"She didn’t want dad to find out and if he did something bad would happen to me or something bad would happen to her," said Panameno.

Prosecutors read a letter Amina wrote her teacher just 10 days before the girls were killed talking about their father.

"He has simply made our lives a nightmare. He’s one man, not God,” wrote Amina.

Prosecutors say the girls, their mother and their boyfriends fled to Oklahoma on Christmas Day 2007.

Panameno testified Said had threatened Amina.

“Her dad pulled a gun on her and said he was going to kill her,” said Panameno.

In the letter to her teacher, Amina wrote she feared her father would find them.

”I know he will search until he finds us and he will without any drama or any doubt kill us.”

Witnesses testified the girls returned back to DFW on New Years’ Eve after their mother convinced them to go back home.

Connie Moggio, the girls’ aunt, testified she spoke with Amina just hours before her death.

“She said her mom was wanting her to go home and she didn’t want to. She said she would rather be dead than go back there,” said Moggio.

The girls' bodies were found on New Year’s Day 2008 in a taxi cab that prosecutors say was driven by their father.

They will play a 911 call Sarah made as she was dying.

"She’s asking for help and she names her killer, her father, Yaser Said,” said Black.

The last person to testify on the first day was Edgar Ruiz, Amina’s boyfriend.

He recounted how she feared for her life when they returned from Oklahoma.

He says as he left Amina she told him he failed to protect her.

“She said I would never see her again. She said her father would kill her. She knew she was going to die,” said Ruiz.

Defense attorneys told the jury they would try to prove that Said was targeted by law enforcement because of his Muslim faith and cultural beliefs.

"We’re more worried about the Muslim than the murders,” said Joel Patton, Said's defense attorney.

Said was on the run for more than 12 years after he was charged with his daughters' murders.

The trial will continue Tuesday.