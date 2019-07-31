DALLAS — A teen was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in far East Dallas apartment.

Officers responded to the Spanish Brooke Apartments in the 11500 block of Ferguson Road.

According to police, one teen was shot and was driven to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

