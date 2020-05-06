Teen caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting in Dallas, officials say

DALLAS — A teen was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in the 5200 block of 2nd Avenue Thursday night, police say.
Officials on scene tell us a 15-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head just before 11 p.m.
According to police, the teen's injuries are non-life threatening.
A man inside the vehicle with the teen was shot in the leg, officers say.
