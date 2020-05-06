x
Teen caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting in Dallas, officials say

According to police, the teen was shot in the back of the head, but her injuries are non-life threatening.
DALLAS — A teen was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in the 5200 block of 2nd Avenue Thursday night, police say. 

Officials on scene tell us a 15-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head just before 11 p.m. 

According to police, the teen's injuries are non-life threatening.  

A man inside the vehicle with the teen was shot in the leg, officers say. 

