Chase ends after suspect leads police on chase through East Dallas

The chase originally started near Interstate 30 and Dolphin Road.

DALLAS — A chase that spanned several cities has ended after a suspect tried to evade police on foot in Mesquite Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the chase started due to a report of a stolen vehicle on westbound Interstate 30 and Interstate 635.

The chase ended after the suspect led police through East Dallas and Mesquite.

The driver of the vehicle drove through several areas and fled from the vehicle on foot after stopping in an East Dallas neighborhood. The suspect was arrested in the area of 2700 Gross Road.