Suspect opens fire at Fort Worth Fire Department training facility, fire station

Officials said no one was injured in the drive-by shootings, and the suspect was quickly apprehended.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect is in custody after firing shots at both a Fort Worth Fire Department training facility and a fire station Tuesday, officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Fort Worth Fire Department says a suspect driving a white Ford Taurus fired shots at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at 505 West Felix, where about 30 fire personnel were training. The department said about five shots hit the building but no one was injured in the shooting.

Then, the suspect drove the vehicle less than a mile to Fire Station 17 and fired another three rounds, striking the building, Fort Worth Fire Department says.

Officials said Fort Worth police officers were called to the scene, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody nearby the fire station.

Fort Worth Fire Department told WFAA the identity of the suspect has not been released at this time, nor the motive for the shooting.

The department says while there is no known threat to fire personnel, the department is using precautionary measures to ensure safety.