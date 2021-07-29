Suspect arrested in West Texas in Dallas shooting death

Emanuel Garcia faces a murder charge and was booked Thursday into the Nolan County jail in Sweetwater, about three hours west of Dallas.

DALLAS — A 35-year-old man was arrested in the killing of another man in Dallas on Monday, police said.

Emanuel Garcia faces a murder charge and was booked Thursday into the Nolan County jail in Sweetwater, about three hours west of Dallas.

Garcia was awaiting extradition to Dallas.

Police had responded about 2:15 a.m. Monday to a shooting at the Lupita Café in the 2300 block of Oates Road, according to a police news release.

Officers found Jesus Canales, 43, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Canales died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the shooter drove away in a dark gray or charcoal pickup truck.