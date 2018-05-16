PONDER, Texas – A man walked into a home Wednesday morning and shot his three children, his ex-wife and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The only survivor was the man's ex-wife, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, DCSO said.

The ages and identities of the victims had not been released.

Officials were called to a home at 610 Lonestar Park Lane at about 8:28 a.m. Wednesday for a call about a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The Ponder Independent School District said it was placed on "heightened alert," but the area was later determined to be secure.

Superintendent Bruce Yeager said in a statement that the address where the shooting took place doesn't come up in the district's system as belonging to any students or staff members.

