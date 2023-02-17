Man accused of killing estranged wife at Royse City home, police say

Police officers said during a welfare check, the body of 37-year-old Chelsie Griffin was found lying in the kitchen.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing his estranged wife, the Royse City Police Department says.

The department said Corey Wayne Griffin has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chelsie Loren Griffin.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Royse City police officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive for a welfare check. Officers said when they entered the home, they immediately saw signs of a struggle such as broken glass and overturned furniture.

"We had someone report to 911 that they were on the phone with a female when the phone abruptly turned off and prior to it turning off the female was yelling," said Royse City officer Ryan Curtis.

While searching through the home, officers said they found the body of Chelsea Griffin lying in the kitchen. The manner of death has not been released at this time.

There were public filings for divorce in December and filings for protective orders just last month. Royse City Police say they arrested Corey Griffin just last week.

"We had filed on the individual for harassment. A warrant had been obtained and he had been arrested previously," said Curtis.

Police tell WFAA that in early February Corey Griffin was booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center and bonded out. Police tell us the judge signed a condition that he could not return to the home.

During the investigation Thursday, Corey Griffin was identified as the suspect in the domestic violence homicide. Police said a short time later, he was located in Rockwall, Texas and taken into custody.

The family of Chelsie Griffin is grieving and asking for some space.

"When this happens, the news spreads quickly and we all feel it," said Curtis.

Corey Griffin is currently being held in the Rockwall County Detention Center.