'We believe there are victims dating back to the 80's' | Rockwall police say they have arrested a serial child molester

Police arrested a 64-year-old man who they say may have been molesting and raping little girls for years.

ROCKWALL, Texas — Rockwall police say 64-year-old William Bynum, in a dirty storage shed, sexually assaulted little girls.

“All of his victims were minors, not a specific age. They range from very young to mid–teenage years,” said Lt. Aaron McGrew, Rockwall Police Department.

Police say their initial investigation started in February with one victim, but that they quickly learned of other victims and believed he may have started abusing girls decades ago.

According to arrest affidavits, Bynum would befriend the girls’ families. In some cases, he babysat the victims -- even taking one of them to daycare.

“We have evidence that leads us to believe that some of these offenses may occurred in the 1980s,” said Lt. McGrew.

Carlos Ortiz works next to the storage unit where Bynum was arrested. Ortiz says he saw him with a little girl a couple of months ago.

“She looked like she was 6 or 7 years old. I didn’t know what he was doing,” said Ortiz.

Police say there was a Winnebago inside the storage shed where the suspect was living, and when they executed the search warrant, they found digital evidence -- which they went through it to see if it was porn.

”He would make them watch porn," the arrest affidavits stated.

Bynum has been charged with displaying harmful material to a minor and multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

“It’s tragic because we are certainly concerned for victims – because even if we are adults now– we understand these sorts of crimes are not a one-time experience," McGrew said. "They have lasting implications – physically, mentally and psychologically. We want to make sure those victims are heard, identified and they know he’s in the process of being brought to justice."