3 shot during homecoming afterparty at rental property in Katy with nearly 200 people, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all three victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editorial note: A previous version of this story had information from the sheriff that it was an Airbnb rental. We contacted Airbnb, who confirmed that it is not one of their properties.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Bridgemeadows Lane, which is near Clay Road and the Grand Parkway.

Gonzalez said about 200 people were at the after-party, most of which were teenagers, when someone at the party opened fire. Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, according to Gonzalez. The suspect left the home after the shooting.

All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and are currently stable. Gonzalez said the party was actually a homecoming after-party for students at Paetow High School.

Neighbors of the property described the night as complete chaos.

"I just heard a whole bunch of gunshots go off at once," said neighbor Mason Row. "Ran downstairs, came outside, seen people busting through the fence."

The property's owner, Bolade Abioye, said he was shocked by what he came home to.

"'I said Jesus Christ I don’t know what to do,'" he said.

Abioye said his home was recently pulled off of AirBnB but was contacted by someone who had seen it advertised before it was taken down. He says he agreed to rent it out as a private transaction.

"On Friday, she just called and asked is it too late to cancel and if it's okay for them to stay the night that their family was coming from somewhere, three of them," Abioye said.

He says he'll never rent out his property again.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Katy ISD about the incident, but no response has been issued at this time.