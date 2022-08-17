Regional Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl, last seen in College Station

Police believe she was taken by people driving a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plates HBY0222 heading toward the Texas-Mexican border.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 7-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area who is now believed to be in danger.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Medina is believed to be with suspect Pedro Jimenez, 37, who now has a warrant issued for his arrest, according to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director, Chuck Fleeger.

Authorities believe Medina was taken by Jimenez and is now driving a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plates HBY0222. They think they are headed toward the Texas-Mexico border.

Authorities stressed they believe Medina is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Medina is described to be a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Medina to call 979-209-5300.

Stay with KAGS as this story develops.

@AANBVTX is issuing a regional @AMBERAlert on behalf of the @BryanPolice. If you have information please contact 979-209-5300 pic.twitter.com/DrhScYYZRO — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) August 17, 2022

#AMBERAlert The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is issuing a regional AMBER Alert on behalf of the City of Bryan... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, August 17, 2022