A Plano teenager accused of planning and trying to recruit others to commit an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a shopping mall in Frisco has been indicted in Collin County, according to the district attorney's office.

Matin Azizi-Yarand, 17, was charged with one count of solicitation of capital murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, assistant district attorney Bill Wirskye said.

Azizi-Yarand, a student at Plano West High School, had planned the attack for mid-May after being inspired by ISIS, authorities said. He was arrested at Plano West on May 1.

Azizi-Yarand had sent more than $1,400 to others for the purchase of weapons and tactical gear in planning the attack at the Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco, authorities said.

He had been talking online with an undercover FBI confidential human source about his desire to either "make Hijrah [travel]," or to conduct a terroristic attack within the United States.

Through several conversations online, it was uncovered that Azizi-Yarand wanted to act as a lone wolf. He wanted to wait until he was 18 to carry out this attack, so he could purchase a rifle himself, according to affidavits.

"I've only been reading ISIS magazine guides for performing operations and making bombs," Azizi-Yarand told the undercover federal agent, an affidavit said.

Affidavits show throughout several other online conversations, Azizi-Yarand sent the agent various types of ISIS propaganda.

"I'd like to actually make a cop surrender and drop his gun, then douse him with gasoline and burn him ... record it," Azizi-Yarand said during talks about the mall shooting, according to the affidavits.

The teen allegedly spent weeks staking out the mall. Investigators said he was detailing security’s placement, and outlining a strategy for a surprise attack on cops. They said the teen suggested a shooting rampage and burning down several stores.

© 2018 WFAA