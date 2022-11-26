Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Little Rock

Southwest Flight 192 from Texas to Ohio made an emergency landing at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport after a passenger assaulted someone midflight.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officials confirmed that one passenger is in the hospital following the assault. The following statements have been issued regarding the incident.

Statement from Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs at Clinton National Airport:

"Regarding Southwest Airlines Flight 192 that was diverted to Little Rock (LIT) this afternoon. The aircraft, which originated in Houston (HOU), landed safely at 3:35 p.m. Passengers have since departed from Little Rock to their original destination of Columbus, Ohio (CMH). One passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment."

Statement from Connor Hagan, Public Affairs Officer with FBI Little Rock:

"I can confirm that FBI Little Rock is investigating an alleged incident which occurred on Southwest Flight 192 this afternoon. That flight was diverted to Little Rock, and one individual is in custody at this time.

An FBI Little Rock Airport Liaison Agent and other investigators are working closely with our partners at LRPD, the Little Rock airport, and Southwest Airlines. The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assault aboard aircraft violations.

We will work closely with the prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas to thoroughly investigate this incident and potentially bring federal charges. I would direct any questions you have regarding potential charges to the USAO-EDAR."

Statement from Southwest Airlines:

"Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid-flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight."

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are at the scene of a disturbance at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport that resulted in an emergency flight landing.

Allegedly, a woman on Southwest Flight 192 from Houston, Texas to Columbus, Ohio assaulted another person on the aircraft mid-flight.

The plane made an emergency landing at the Little Rock airport at 3:35 p.m., and an investigation led by the FBI is currently underway.

The suspect has been arrested and will likely face federal charges.