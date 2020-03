Two people were shot Sunday evening near the Woodbridge neighborhood in Dallas, according to police.

One person was killed and another is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle, and the shooter remains at large, according to officials.

